An open garden event has raised £1,505 for Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospice.
Nonni and David Goadby opened the gates to five acres of beautifully manicured gardens at their home at Tŷ Mawr, Bryncroes, Pwllheli, on 27 and 28 July.
The weather was fine and there were over 200 visitors.
Homemade cakes, hot drinks and plants were available to buy.
The couple have lived at Tŷ Mawr since 1995, and have created stunning formal and woodland gardens. They wanted to share their labour of love by opening to the public and donating all the money raised to Tŷ Gobaith.
Organisers wish to thank Becws Islyn, Welsh Preserves Lady and Daffodil Foods for their kind donations and everybody who came to enjoy the gardens and cakes.