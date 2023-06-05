There will be an open meeting on Wednesday, 14 June in Cellan to discuss how to move forward with the campaign to save the 585 bus service.
The Cellan Millennium Hall will open at 3pm for people arriving by bus from the direction of Aberystwyth, with the meeting itself starting at 3.40pm.
Organisers ask readers to please share this information with interested people who are not on social media.
