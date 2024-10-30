Carmarthenshire County Council in association with Pembrokeshire County Council, Ceredigion County Council, Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council, Powys County Council and Swansea Council (‘the Councils’) wish to appoint suitably qualified Consultants to support the delivery of civil engineering-related construction projects across the region.
The regional Framework is valued at an approximate total of £100 million and will run from 2025 to 2028 with an option to extend for up to an additional 12 months.
The Framework will consist of two lots for Civil Engineering Services; ranging from small value specialist consultancy services to multi-disciplinary services in sectors such as highways, structures and transportation engineering, including project management, technical advice, design, technical surveys, construction management and management of services.
The Councils in the South West and Mid Wales Region are committed to contributing to the social, economic and environmental well-being of their communities.
As well as offering an opportunity for local Consultants to bid for work, a key element of the Framework will be the incorporation of a Technical Skills Levy, based on commissions awarded by each individual Council.
The levy will be used by each participating Council to fund and support the training of their own in-house engineering apprentices. In addition, the Councils will seek to promote additional, wider sustainable opportunities.
New Lot for Specialist Consultancy Services
A key addition to the new Framework is the inclusion of a lot for specialist consultancy services, up to £50,000 in value.
The Councils wish to encourage small and medium businesses to bid for a place on this lot to provide them with additional resource for services such as (but no limited to) ecology, structural surveys, landscaping, hydrology, typographical surveys, street-lighting design, etc.
Help is at hand for small and medium businesses to bid for a place on the Framework.
Please visit the Business Wales website for further information at - Supporting businesses in Wales | Business Wales
Business Wales will also be hosting a free ‘Live Tender Webinar’ specifically for those tendering for this Framework, to be held on 1 November 2024, visit the Business Wales website to register for the event.
Business Wales will offer advice and guidance on accessing the e-tender and submitting a bid.
Registration is essential in order to reserve a place on the webinar, therefore, to register, please contact Business Wales on 01656 868500 or by email at: [email protected]
For further details of the Framework and how to access the tender and associated documents as well as submit a bid, please see the Contract Notice on the Sell2Wales website – https://www.sell2wales.gov.wales/search/show/search_view.aspx?ID=OCT493628