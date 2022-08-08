Organisers gear up for return of rally
THE Llanfihangel y Creuddyn Classic & Rally Car Run returns this Saturday to raise more money for charity.
Running since 2017, the Llanfihangel Car Run has raised thousands for charities.
For this year’s event on 13 August, the proceeds will be going to Dementia Uk’s West Wales Admiral Nurse service.
The route is approximately 38 miles, travelling through the scenic Welsh countryside.
There is a stop for light refreshments along the way.
Participants are very welcome to just turn up on the day.
Any road legal vehicle is welcome, there are no rules on type or age.
If you have a vehicle you love which is interesting, old or special in any way, then you are very welcome to bring it along.
Vehicles can arrive from 9am, with the run starting at 11am.
