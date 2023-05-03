Two orphaned otter cubs are receiving specialist care after they were found crying on a Powys riverbank.
The young otters - thought to be around six weeks old - were found by a member of the public on 15 April in Trefeglwys.
RSPCA animal rescue officer and wildlife officer, Ellie West, said she received a call from the UK Wild Otter Trust.
“A concerned member of the public had found two young otter cubs crying all day on the river bank,” she said.
“I was provided with a video of the otters and I was quickly able to see the cubs were very young and should not have been alone at all let alone out of their otter holt. The cubs had been crying all day for mum and were quiet and sleepy.”
In the time Ellie was able to attend the finder managed to confine one cub safely but the other was not seen.
Ellie added: “As they were worried about the other young cub, the finder's daughter sat quietly to try and listen out for them, in the hope they were still okay and nearby.
“After some time the cub made an appearance - crying again - and became a little mobile but was wobbly on his legs. He sadly slipped and fell into the water and was seen to be struggling.
“She assessed the situation and managed to safely get down to the water level where she took off her hoody and scooped it up to confine him safely. He was then reunited with his sibling until we arrived.”
The cubs - one male and one female, who were cold and dehydrated - were transferred to RSPCA Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre for specialist care and rehabilitation.
Otter cubs stay with their mum for around 12 months until they are big enough to be independent and so when rehabilitating an otter cub the RSPCA will aim to release them back into the wild when they are at least a year old.
“We’d very much like to thank the family who found these cubs and for keeping them safe until we arrived,” added Ellie.
“They had initially waited in the hope the mum would return, but sadly this didn’t happen so they rang for help and kept an eye on them to ensure their safety.
"They really went above and beyond and we’d like to thank them for everything they did.”