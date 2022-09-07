Osprey season draws to a close at Glaslyn
The Glaslyn Ospreys Visitor Centre will close for the season at 4.30pm this Saturday, 17 September.
The centre’s live streaming will continue to follow Aran and 497 until the team is certain they have left the valley.
“We will also keep the live streaming and chat switched on over the winter months,” a centre spokesperson said.
“There is always plenty to see so please continue to pop in and out!”
The centre has a few live events planned during this autumn so visit their Facebook page for further details during the coming weeks.
“Thanks very much to you all for your continued support and kindness, in word and deed, throughout this season,” the spokesperson added.
“Your encouraging comments and generous donations are greatly appreciated and are vital towards our survival. Every penny goes to support the Glaslyn Ospreys charity. We really can’t do it without you!
“Heartfelt thanks to you, at the end of what has been an incredible osprey season in the Glaslyn valley!”
