The Glaslyn Ospreys have reunited on the nest.
Breeding pair Aran and Elen joined each other on the nest near Porthmadog on Thursday, 4 April.
Elen returned to the area on Tuesday, 26 March and spent time on the nest the following day. She disappeared for a few days so when Aran arrived back for his tenth year on Saturday, 30 March, Elen was nowhere to be seen.
An osprey known as Blue 372 had been visiting the Glaslyn Nest. She is a female from the Poole Harbour translocation in 2021 and was seen in Wales last season.
Aran shared a Rainbow Trout with her but now Elen is back, the pair will probably stick together for the breeding season.
Last year Elen replaced Mrs G, who did not return after 19 years at Glaslyn. She and Aran had two chicks.
It is not known Aran and Elen spend winter, but the majority of UK ospreys migrate to Africa.
Home to Welsh ospreys since 2004, Glaslyn attracts thousands of visitors every year.
The centre is open daily (10.30am-4.30pm). Entry is free but visitors’ donations are welcome. For more information and to see the live pictures from the nest visit www.glaslynwildlife.co.uk