An otter taking a lunch time dip to find something to eat on Thursday was caught on camera by Simon Batty.
The healthy looking mammal was seen taking a dive in search for some lunch on Thursday, 17 October.
Simon said: "Ideal conditions due to there being a full supermoon today meaning that the tide was extremely low which otters tend to favour when hunting.
"An incoming or outgoing tide is the best time to find otters hunting.
"They are land mammals so can't spend a long time under water before coming up for a breath.
"This means that an extremely high tide might mean the water is too deep for them to successfully hunt their bottom dwelling prey."