How much more depth, educational and interesting the programme would have been if he had travelled there and mentioned this fact —indeed, there are trains of interest in Patagonia: the Old Patagonian Express; the La Trochita (‘the narrow gauge’) which runs between Esquel and Nahuel Pan; a stop named after the area’s dominant mountain, also known as Mynydd Llwyd – a nod to Welsh ancestors in the area. Even Chris Tarrant’s Extreme Railway Journeys never mentioned these railways when he was filming in Argentina, which is a great pity.