As autumn paints the world in gold and amber, Sammi Wilson Art is also entering a season of change.
The studio at Corris Craft Centre will close at the end of the season after four “amazing years”.
Sammi’s beloved retail shop is “a space that has witnessed countless conversations, discoveries, and the joy of collectors finding that perfect piece”.
“This is not an ending, but a beginning of an exciting new chapter,” said artist and founder Sammi Wilson.
The closure of the shop paves the way for an expanded presence on exhibition floors, art fairs, expos, and in internationally recognised showcases, bringing Sammi’s vibrant abstract ink and acrylic artworks to a wider global audience.
“Our shop has been a home - a place of creativity and connection - but it’s time to spread our wings.
“The opportunities ahead allow me to share my art with people far beyond our little corner of the world. It feels like stepping out into a crisp autumn morning - fresh and full of possibility.”
Sammi’s work - renowned for its bold colours, tactile textures and sense of transformation - created by her experimental and unconventional technique, will now take centre stage in curated exhibitions and art fairs across the UK and abroad.
This move reflects a natural progression for a practice that has always sought to reach hearts and minds in fresh, inspiring ways.
Supporters and collectors can continue to explore and acquire new works through Sammi’s website and online gallery.
Visitors can sign up to receive information of upcoming events, as well as read about Sammi’s exciting journey via her social media platforms.
As the leaves fall and the season shifts, Sammi Wilson Art steps into a horizon of new experiences, new stories, and new audiences, carrying forward the same passion and vibrancy that has defined her work from the very beginning.
