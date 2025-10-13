There is a lot going on at Cletwr community hub, including musical nights and exhibitions.
Small Acts of Impermanence shows artist Sarah Breese’s work with dried flowers.
Sarah is fascinated by the way flowers used in this way can make us think about how humans want things to last but must face loss and change.
The flowers in her delicate but colourful arrangements were mostly grown on the land around her home in Cemmaes in the Dyfi Valley.
A good opportunity to see Sarah’s work will be to combine it with a visit to Cletwr’s Autum Craft Fair on 8 November (3.30pm-7.30pm).
As well as an array of crafts there will be music from the Machynlleth Sunshine Jazz Band from 5pm and refreshments.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.