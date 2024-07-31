The contents of a review of car parking price hikes in Powys - completed in April - remain hidden from councillors over three months later due to the need for council staff to “refine” the document.
Earlier this month Cllr Graham Breeze said that he was extremely unhappy that a meeting of the Economy, Residents and Communities scrutiny committee scheduled for 19 July, had been cancelled.
At the meeting, a presentation on the outcome of the long awaited review was supposed to have been given.
Cabinet member for highways and transport, Cllr Jackie Charlton told Cllr Breeze that “original time frames were always going to be tight”.
“Our aim was to enable councillors and stakeholders to attend workshops, but members requested face to face meetings with consultants and officers which added to the cost and to the delays,” she said.
Cllr Breeze said it is “totally unreasonable” to suggest the delay in publishing the full review is down to those who sat on the panel.
“While we delay our residents continue to be faced with fees for popping to the shops and our town centre business owners continue to tell us that footfall is being damaged by increased car parking costs,” he said.