Residents, businesses and councillors in New Quay are up in arms over Ceredigion County Council plans to close public toilets and remove litter bins from the town’s beach.
New Quay town councillors spoke of their disappointment at the news that the Sandy Slip public toilets are to be closed and refuse bins removed from the beach, dubbing the news a ‘double whammy for New Quay main beach’.
In a statement, New Quay mayor, Cllr Julian Evans, said: “The town council have made representation to the council stating that these conveniences should remain open as their usage is high, but to no avail.
“The bins are being removed from the main beach due to health and a safety of the staff that collect the refuse, as the bins are too large and heavy.
“Also, the new refuse van is unable to reverse down to the beach to collect the bin bags.
“Additional bins will now be relocated on the Cnwc instead.”
Resident Kate Williams told the Cambrian News: “Last year when the toilets on the beach closed half way through the tourist season it caused a major health hazard as people began urinating anywhere they could find, behind the lifeboat station where the crew enter the station, in the bushes around the beach and even on the beach.
“Then there was a major environmental problem when the council did not empty the bins for days.
“The local councillor and friends even had to come and empty them.
“Now they are going to take away all the bins as they think it will sort the problem and put more bins in the town on the Cnwc - the main part of town where all locals and tourists congregate.
“This will become a rubbish tip right in the centre of town as it did last year.
“New Quay is one of the jewels in the crown on Wales and the local council cannot look after it.”
Ceredigion council said it had met with representatives from the town council “to share with them the level of service the county council will be able to provide during 2023”.
“This is in keeping with recent years and will focus on a reviewed approach to litter bins in terms of where they are located and how they are serviced,” the council said.
“There have been long term issues with the building housing the toilets at Sandy Slip with the service provision having being closed since May.
“At a recent site meeting all the issues were discussed there was a consensus agreement that the toilets in this location were no longer a viable option.”