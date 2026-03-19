‘Temporary’ changes to Ceredigion’s non-urgent mental health referrals are set to be made permanent by Hywel Dda University Health Board.
In March last year, the health board implemented special measures after it was found that the number of staff vacancies put patients at risk.
From then, non-urgent mental health referrals from GPs no longer went straight to the community mental health team, in which typical waits could be up to 28 days.
Instead, the patients are instructed by their GP to call 111 option 2 for a telephone assessment with a wellbeing practitioner, supervised by a registered mental health nurse.
These phone consultations offer immediate advice and support, followed by an onward referral to the community team if needed.
Early reports on the interim changes showed “improved responsiveness and better integration between primary care and mental health services”.
At its November 2025 meeting, Hywel Dda University Health Board agreed to extend the ‘temporary referral pathway’ in Ceredigion until the end of March this year.
The Board also approved a nine-week engagement process that ran from 8 December 2025 to 9 February this year.
Hywel Dda University Health Board said “the purpose of the engagement was to understand the possible impacts, and any support that could be put in place, if this were to become the permanent Health Board-wide pathway for GPs to refer patients to routine adult mental health services.”
The temporary process is now set to be made permanent at a Hywel Dda University Health Board on 26 March, and are set to be extended to include Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire, following the engagement period.
Hywel Dda University Health Board said it will “decide on changes to the GP referral pathway for routine adult mental health services” at the 26 March meeting.
“The Board will consider a proposal to make the pathway change in Ceredigion permanent and, if approved, to support the phased roll-out of the pathway across Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire,” the health board said.
“This temporary change was introduced in response to ongoing staffing shortages within the county’s community mental health team.”
The health board said it “will consider all evidence and feedback at its March meeting before determining the future of the adult mental health referral pathway.
Andrew Carruthers, Chief Operating Officer at Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has taken the time to share their views and experiences with us.
“I’d also like to thank West Wales Action for Mental Health for their support to ensure we heard from patients, including people with lived experience, alongside GPs, primary care teams, mental health staff and third sector partners and stakeholders.
“Our priority is to ensure mental health services remain accessible, equitable and sustainable.
“The temporary change in Ceredigion has shown some positive benefits, and the feedback we have received from people across all three counties will play an important role in shaping the Board’s decision.”
The health board meeting will be broadcast live from 9.30am on Thursday, 26 March.
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