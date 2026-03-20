The amount Ceredigion councillors receive is to rise by nearly £1,300 a year from next month – a rise of nearly £3,500 since 2023 - with the leader’s salary rising by more than £4,000 this year, and by nearly £11,000 since 2023.
At the March meeting of Ceredigion County council, members backed the Independent Remuneration Panel for Wales recommendations for councillors’ salaries for the forthcoming financial year.
The total for the 19 councillors on basic salaries of £21,044, a rise of £1,273 from the previous year’s £19,771 each, itself up from £18,666 in 2024-’25, amounts to £399,836.
The total for the six cabinet members, at £40,247, £2,435 up from last year’s £37,812 each, together with the leader’s rise of £4,059 to £67,079 from last year’s £63,020 and deputy leader’s £2,841 rise, to £46,955 from last year’s £44,114, amounts to £355,516.
Other senior salaries, including the leader of the largest opposition group and chairs of the various council committees, at £31,567, a rise of £1,910 each from last year’s £29,657, amounts to £284,103; adding the cabinet and leadership roles brings this to £639,619.
A maximum of 17 senior salaries for Ceredigion County Council may be paid, and this has not been exceeded.
The two civic salaries of chair at £31,567, a rise of £1,910 over last year’s £29,657, and vice-chair at £25,253, a rise of £1,527 over last year’s £23,726, total £56,820.
The rates set by the Independent Remuneration Panel for Wales rather than the county council itself.
A report put before members said the council “has no discretion regarding the amounts paid to councillors.”
At the meeting on 19 March, members unanimously agreed to note the report and approve a string of related conditions, including a continuation of the current practice of not making payments for travelling expenses whilst undertaking ward duties.
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