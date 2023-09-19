An outspoken pensioner from Porthmadog is back for a new season of the popular Welsh language version of Gogglebox.
Retired electrician John Williams, 80, amused viewers with his hilarious views during the first series of Gogglebocs Cymru on S4C.
He’ll be teaming up again with 25-year-old grandson, TV location manager Cian.
“My grandad’s a local character and well-known around Porthmadog for his humour and it’s nice to share a bit of it because I always think he’s a wasted talent,” said Cian.
John has a reputation for saying what he thinks which has left his grandson sitting on the edge of his seat at times.
Cian said: “With the nature of his age, sometimes he has a different view of the world than I do – I’m so glad it’s not live!
“Wherever you are, it’s nice to look through people’s windows. The show’s not scripted so people get to know you and when they do like you, it’s because of who you are.
“There’s a real mix from people learning Welsh to those who use it as a first language. It’s a great confidence boost for the people learning Welsh and for the people learning and watching back home – I’ve seen lots of people on Twitter saying they’ve been watching Gogglebocs because they feel it makes it easier to learn the Welsh language.”
By the time the new series begins, Gogglebocs Cymru could also be an award winning programme as it has been nominated for a BAFTA Cymru award, with the ceremony taking place the previous weekend.
The show is made by two Gwynedd-based television production companies, Cwmni Da, in Caernarfon, and Chwarel, from Criccieth.
Series Producer Huw Maredudd, of Cwmni Da, said: “That the first series was so popular was thanks in no small part to the cast and the hard work of the crews and we are hoping the new series will be just as successful.”
Chwarel director and co-executive producer Sioned Wyn said: “Our aim was clear: we wanted to reflect modern Wales. For us, that meant introducing viewers to different types of families and friends and presenting a mixture of regional accents, fluent Welsh speakers and people learning the language.
Starting at 9pm on Wednesday, 18 October, the first six shows will be broadcast weekly before taking a break. A celebrity Christmas version on 27 December will be shown next, with the remaining eight episodes broadcast from 14 February next year. The programmes are narrated by comedian and broadcaster Tudur Owen.