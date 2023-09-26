More than 100 electric charging points have been installed across Ceredigion, according to figures from the county council.
You can now choose from 112 charging points across the county to charge your electric vehicle (EV), with 76 of these provided by Ceredigion County Council in 18 different locations, including council car parks.
Following the successful delivery of two phases of EV infrastructure installations in Ceredigion County Council car parks, the county now has the highest number of EV charging points per 100,000 population for the public to use across the whole of Wales.
According to Welsh Government figures published in July, Ceredigion has 158.5 chargers per 100,000 population when compared against the Welsh average of 60.7.
Cllr Keith Henson, the council’s cabinet member for highways and environmental services and carbon management, said: “We are extremely proud of how far we have come in tackling the carbon issue facing us all and this work will continue with vigour to ensure that Ceredigion continues to be at the forefront of tackling climate change.
“This demonstrates the commitment and importance that Ceredigion is putting into this agenda and will hopefully make the decision to transition to EV easier, not just for Ceredigion residents, but also those visiting our wonderful county.”
Funding for a third phase of EV charger installations has also been secured and will be delivered during this financial year.
Where to find your nearest EV charger
A list of EV charging points in Ceredigion
Aberaeron
Aberaeron Leisure Centre
Penmorfa car park
Regent Street car park
Glan y Môr, North Beach
Aberystwyth
Park Avenue car park
Plascrug Leisure Centre
Canolfan Rheidol car park
North Road car park
Borth
Community Hall
Cardigan
Greenfield Square car park
Cardigan Leisure Centre
Fairfield/Feidr Fair car park
Lampeter
Cwmins car park
Rookery car park
Llandysul
Llandysul car park
New Quay
Church Road car park
Rock Street ‘Paragon’ car park
Tregaron
Talbot Yard car park