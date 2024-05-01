Machynlleth Comedy Festival is back this weekend with over 200 comedy shows.
Year 13 of the popular festival will see up-and-comers as well as A-list comedy stars roaming the streets of the Powys town, from James Acaster, Kiri Pritchard-McLean, Rose Matafeo, Josh Widdicombe, Sophie Duker, Mike Wozniak and many more. Henry Widdicombe, founder of Machynlleth Comedy Festival, said: “ "When we started the event in 2010 we had a very clear vision for the Festival.
“It was to be somewhere acts could come and create and experiment in front of warm, receptive audiences.
“It's wonderful to see that these values hold true in our thirteenth year."
The festival will be dotted throughout the town from big venues like Y Tabernacl at MoMA and Y Plas to takeovers at the Rugby Club, Old Pizzeria and the Bowling Club.
Even Ysgol Bro Hyddgen will be getting involved with some classrooms getting a Comedy Festival makeover to host some of the more intimate shows.
Big tops have already been spotted on the lawns of the town, whilst volunteers are lined up to help usher crowds and hospitality businesses roll up their sleeves for the biggest weekend of the year.