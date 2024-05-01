Year 13 of the popular festival will see up-and-comers as well as A-list comedy stars roaming the streets of the Powys town, from James Acaster, Kiri Pritchard-McLean, Rose Matafeo, Josh Widdicombe, Sophie Duker, Mike Wozniak and many more. Henry Widdicombe, founder of Machynlleth Comedy Festival, said: “ "When we started the event in 2010 we had a very clear vision for the Festival.