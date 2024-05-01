A charity has issued a number of alerts warning swimmers of poor water quality on several beaches along Cardigan Bay.
Surfers Against Sewage updates its website daily with alerts to inform sea swimmers of sewage spillages along the UK coastline.
On Wednesday, the interactive map warned swimmers against taking a dip in Criccieth, Harlech, New Quay, Llangrannog and Cilborth in Ceredigion.
A team of volunteers take samples along the coast and monitor data from Welsh Water and Natural Resources Wales.
SAS says: "Pollution plagues our rivers, seas and coasts, making us sick, spoiling our favorite swim spots, destroying delicate ecosystems, killing our wildlife, and threatening ocean recovery. Sewage pollution is everything we flush down the loo or wash down the drain that is released into the environment through sewer overflows, or that washes off the land and roads. Poor waste management is also to blame."
With the May Day bank holiday just days away, SAS has issued the following alerts on its website on Wednesday:
Criccieth
Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours.
The beach is south facing, made up of sand and pebble, located to the west of Porthmadog and backed by a promenade.
The water quality sample point is located opposite the public toilets.
The bathing water lies within the Llyn Peninsula and the Sarnau Special Area of Conservation. To the east is the Tiroedd a Glannau Rhwng Cricieth AC Afon Glaslyn Site of Special Scientific Interest, and to the west is the Glanllynnau a Glannau Pen-ychain I Cricieth Site of Special Scientific Interest. This bathing water is subject to short term pollution. Short term pollution is caused when heavy rainfall washes faecal material into the sea from livestock, sewage and urban drainage via rivers and streams
Harlech
Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours.
The beach is long and sandy, stretching for 9 kilometres and backed by sand dunes. The area is designated as the Lleyn Peninsula and the Sarnau Special Area of Conservation, Morfa Harlech Site of Special Scientific Interest and a National Nature Reserve. The water quality sample point is located 130 metres south of the board walk.
New Quay North
Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours.
This is a small sandy cove to the sea-ward side of the harbour wall. At low tide the beach extends to approximately 120m wide with golden sand exposed. Within the catchment of New Quay North bathing water, there are numerous storm, emergency and surface water outfalls that discharge into the coastal streams. This location is covered by Pollution Risk Forecasting.
New Quay
Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours.
Facing north and located within the waters of Cardigan Bay, Traeth Gwyn is a sandy cove, backed by steep cliffs. Traeth Gwyn is potentially impacted by numerous sewer and surface water outfalls within the main freshwater rivers particularly during heavy rainfall.
Llangrannog
Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours.
Measuring just over 100 metres in width, with interbedded mudstone and sandstone cliffs on either side, the sandy, sheltered beach has a distinctive large rock on the shore's edge. This location is covered by Pollution Risk Forecasting.
Cilborth
Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours.
This is a small secluded pretty cove to the north of Llangrannog and is frequently photographed. It lies next to the designated bathing water at Llangrannog. Measuring approximately 100 metres in width, with interbedded mudstone and sandstone cliffs on either side, the sandy, sheltered beach has a distinctive large rock on the shore´s edge. The bathing water can either be accessed at low tide from Llangrannog or via the coastal path. The coastal waters and coastal belt are designated as the Cardigan Bay Special Area of Conservation and the Aberarth Cerreg Wylan Site of Special Scientific Interest, confirming the high conservation status of the area. Natural Resources Wales´s designated sample point is located to the centre of the beach.