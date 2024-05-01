PEACE campaigners are calling on volunteers to help replace a row of 15,000 stones placed along Aberystwyth promenade over the weekend after council cleaners swept them away.
Following concerns from local residents over the state of Aberystwyth promenade and shingle strewn across the town's promenade, Ceredigion County Council cleaners have swept the pavement this week in time for the May Day bank holiday.
Along with the shingle, cleaners have swept away a 'chain of remembrance' - a row of 15,000 pebbles which stretched from one end of the promenade to the other.
The pebbles were placed over the weekend as a symbolic remembrance to the children killed in the Middle East.
Now, peace campaigners are calling for people to help replace the chain.
Bethan Miles on behalf of Heddwch ar Waith said: "We wish to thank the county council for arranging to have their workmen come on the 29 April to clear the prom of shingle which had been there for months.
"Our heartfelt and sincere thanks to the mayor of Aberystwyth, Kerry Ferguson and the town council for being so staunch in their support yet again.
"An enormous thanks also goes to everyone who came on the 27 April to support and to lay a pebble, in a row from one end of the prom to the other, for every innocent child killed in Gaza (nearly 15,000) since 7 October in this inhumane war by Israel against Gaza, including the children killed in Israel on the 7 October, and also for children killed in wars in other countries.
"It's a pity that the council cleaners swept all the pebbles over to the beach (they can't be blamed for this since they were merely following the instructions given).
"A pot-hole in a path or a road can be mended without a prayer, but we need to mend, restore and maintain the 'chain of remembrance' - by continuing to tidy the row and laying pebbles to fill the gaps - so that the pebbles, each one representing a child killed, is allowed to keep vigil in silent mourning until there is an end to the genocide and that peace and freedom is achieved in Palestine."
On Saturday 27 April, 100 people gathered to lay white pebbles collected from the beach to be laid silently - one for each of the 15,780 children killed.
The ‘children’s peace tree’ was placed by the bandstand and adorned with peace doves.