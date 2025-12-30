The Magic Lantern hosted a Christmas dinner on Thursday 25 December for 80 people from across the community, before a showing of the film, The Man Who Invented Christmas.
Magic Lantern owner Geof Hill estimates up to 110 people dropped in throughout the day for a mince pie and mulled wine.
Geof said: “As always, it was very special sharing with the community and having Christmas together, whether it was guests or volunteers.
“Everybody had a wonderful time.
“It was really nice this year.
“I’ll be doing it every Christmas until I drop dead!”
The Magic Lantern has been hosting Christmas Day community celebrations for seven years.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.