Over one hundred people attended a community Christmas at a cinema in Tywyn.

The Magic Lantern hosted a Christmas dinner on Thursday 25 December for 80 people from across the community, before a showing of the film, The Man Who Invented Christmas.

Magic Lantern owner Geof Hill estimates up to 110 people dropped in throughout the day for a mince pie and mulled wine.

Christmas Day at the Magic Lantern.
Christmas Day at the Magic Lantern. (Magic Lantern)

Geof said: “As always, it was very special sharing with the community and having Christmas together, whether it was guests or volunteers.

“Everybody had a wonderful time.

“It was really nice this year.

“I’ll be doing it every Christmas until I drop dead!”

The Magic Lantern has been hosting Christmas Day community celebrations for seven years.