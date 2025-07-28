A scheme for a traditional canvas tent campsite on a Cross Inn farm, providing a “unique addition to the tourism offer” in the county has been submitted to planners.
The plans hope for a change of use of land at Berthlwyd Farm to a camp site for six tents, along with the conversion of a redundant farm building to an honesty shop and storage.
The plans will “secure the farming business for future generations by enabling family members to continue working on the farm,” planning documents said.
“The proposed camp site would help meet the growing demand in the UK for this type of tourism and would provide a unique addition to the tourism offer in this area of Ceredigion.”
