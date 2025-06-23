A Llanybydder man has appeared in court charged with assaulting three police officers and racially aggravated harassment.
Michael Barrow, of Hafan Deg, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 20 June.
The 57-year-old is charged with assaulting Ps Thomas Morris, Ps Joshua Jones and Pc Steven Jones in Llanelli on 18 June this year.
Barrow is also charged with three counts of racially aggravated intentional harassment towards Timothy Canby and Ps Burton in Carmarthen, also on 18 June.
No pleas were entered to any of the charges at the hearing.
Barrow is next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 21 July.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that hearing date.
