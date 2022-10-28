Packed programme for theatre venue
Subscribe newsletter
As a new term starts at Ceredigion’s Theatr Felinfach, it’s also a time to celebrate culture igniting again as the theatre reveals its new programme for autumn and winter.
The nights might be getting darker, but there’s an opportunity to enjoy some music, comedy, drama and the theatre’s annual Christmas pantomime!
November is full to the brim and the theatre is delighted to welcome back Mid Wales Opera on 3 November for their small stages tour and an evening of magical music, thanks to a performance of Puss In Boots (El Gato Con Batos) by Montsvalvatge.
If classic Welsh language literature is your bag, an adaptation by Bara Caws, of the classic Un Nos Ola Leuad (One Moonlit Night), a novel that has captured the imagination of generations will be on stage before then, on Tuesday, 1 November.
On Friday, 11 November, there will be an evening of folk music in the company of Cynefin (with band), the creative vision of Cletwr Valley native Owen Shiers, giving a modern voice to Ceredigion’s rich neglected cultural heritage.
And what better way to bring the theatre’s November performances to an end, than with an evening full of laughter.
On Saturday, 19 November, there will be comedy when Noel James from Cwmtawe returns to the theatre with brand new content and entertainment of the highest degree!
Steffan Evans from Eglwyswrw will be helping Noel out who’s a comedian with a unique outlook on the world.
Tickets for the above performances are available to order now online or through the box office.
The annual Christmas Panto will take place between 10 and 17 December this year with tickets going on sale to the public on 21 October.
There’s also an opportunity for you to become a Friend of Theatr Felinfach where you can receive regular news, early bookings for performances and lots more.
You can also volunteer at Theatr Felinfach, which is a great way to experience being a part of the theatre world.
The theatre has also restarted participatory sessions. On Wednesday there’s a chance for individuals over 50 to socialise between 1.30pm and 3pm.
There is an opportunity for young people between seven and 18 years old to enjoy and learn new performing skills at the Performing School after school on Thursdays between 4.30pm and 6.45pm.
On Friday mornings at 10am there will be Tic Toc sessions for children up to three years old and their parents/guardians to sing, dance and story tell.
For more information and tickets, contact the box office on 01570 470697 or email [email protected] between Monday to Friday from 9.30am until 4.30pm.
You can keep up with Theatr Felinfach on their social media channels on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram on @TheatrFelinfach
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |