Pair will run miles to raise money for school minibus
A nine-day challenge to raise money for a minibus is underway.
The minibus is for Ysgol Godre’r Berwyn and two supporters of the Happy Faces Children’s Charity, based in north Wales, are running from Rhos on Sea to London to raise the money for the vehicle.
They are Gaz Rowlands and Sam Ranshaw from Old Colwyn.
Last Thursday, 22 September, they started the monumental challenge to run 254 miles, a distance in excess of a marathon each day, culminating in them also running in the London Marathon next Sunday.
The first leg of the challenge was from Rhos on Sea to Ruthin, followed by Ruthin to Ellesmere which incredibly included the Horseshoe Pass, then Ellesmere to Newport and Newport to Tamworth.
Gaz and Sam are hoping to raise funds to enable the Happy Faces Children’s Charity to buy a bus for the Bala-based Ysgol Godre’r Berwyn. Happy Faces currently has 16 minibuses on the road, provided to schools for children with disabilities throughout north Wales.
Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/campaign/GazandSamEpicRun2022.
