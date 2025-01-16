The former managing director of Palé Hall near Bala has returned to his native Scotland to be closer to his family.
Calum Milne was recruited by owners, Anthony and Donna Cooper-Barney, last July.
During his short but successful time there, Palé Hall became one of the first hotels in the UK to receive a Michelin Key Award, recognising the property as “a special place to stay”, and a Condé Nast Traveller 2024 Readers' Choice Award.
The hotel owners have moved quickly to appoint Tom James as general manager, and welcomed Vlad Pisarencoas as food and beverage manager to ensure a smooth transition in wake of Mr Milne’s departure.
Following the death of his father, Ken, last year, Mr Milne decided to return to Perthshire to be closer to his mother and brother’s family.
“It was a very tough year for me personally and being in Wales, so far away from home, I didn’t get to see my family as often as I would like, which was difficult,” he said.
“I have loved my time at Palé Hall and working for the owners, and I would like to thank the local community for the warm welcome I received. A big thank you to Donna and Tony, the team at Palé, the head office support team and my dog walkers, Julie and Andrew, who took care of my dog, Elan.
“The owners have some very exciting plans.
“I would like to wish everybody the very best for 2025.”
Mr Cooper-Barney said he was “sorry to see Calum leave but totally understand his reasons, having experienced family bereavement myself. I would like to put on record my thanks for the excellent work that he did for us. There will always be a place for Calum at Palé Hall and I wish him all the best for the future.”