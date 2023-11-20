MORE than 100 protestors marched through Aberytswyth on Saturday to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.
The march was organised by Dyfi Valley Palestine Solidarity, the Palestinian Refugee Project, and members of the Aberystwyth Student Union.
The action was one of more than 60 marches, vigils and sit-ins that happened across the UK over the weekend.
The Aberystwyth march started at the train station at midday and made its way along the sea front to the castle, accompanied by a samba drumming band.
It concluded with talks over a PA system from local public figures including Rachel Solnick of Jewish campaign group Na’amod and Taghrid Layton, founder of the Palestinian Refugee Project.
Local Jewish activist Rachel Solnick said: “Today we are standing here, Jews and Palestinians together, demanding ceasefire and appalled that our government continues to claim that calling for Palestinian liberation is in any way a threat to Jewish safety. Not in our names.”
Machynlleth town councillor Kim Bryant said: “For hundreds of people to come out on a rainy Saturday in Aberystwyth shows that there is a real ground-swell of support for a ceasefire.”
Earlier this month, the Welsh parliament voted to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Israel.
The motion was tabled by Plaid Cymru and urged for an end to “the appalling attacks on innocent civilians”.
Welsh government ministers abstained from the vote - but Labour backbenchers were given a free vote on the motion and on an amendment tabled by the Conservatives.
A total of 24 members of the Senedd voted in favour, with 19 against and the remaining 13 abstaining.
There is hope this week that a temporary ceasefire might be achieved with hostages being released on both sides.
Hamas took an estimated 240 people hostage during their 7 October attacks which killed 1,200 Israelis. Officials in Gaza say 11,000 Palestinians have died.
Dyfi Valley Palestine Solidarity says it will continue to hold weekly meetings and vigils while the violence continues.