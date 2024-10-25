Penparcau's Pamela Worrall will once again represent Angling Cymru Ladies Shore Team at the sea fishing world championships in Peniscola Spain.
Last year, Pamela came fourth, just missing out on a podium position by one fish, but this year, she is hoping to do one better.
Also in the team is Helen Pearce of Bow Street.
Helen is a big part of the team, and with her experience, it will give the team every chance to challenge for the top spots.
Also, Pamela's husband, Carl Worrall, has been selected as Team Manager
The team flies out on the 11 November to prepare for the championships that run from 16-23 November.