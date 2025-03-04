Shrove Tuesday, more commonly known as Pancake Day, Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, is celebrated worldwide with a variety of delicious treats, but what exactly are people eating, and how do you pronounce these indulgent delights?
Below, experts at language-learning platform Preply (https://preply.com/) have explored some of the most mouth-watering Shrove Tuesday specialities from around the globe, along with their correct pronunciations so you can feast with confidence:
1. Crêpe — “Krehpz”
A popular alternative to traditional pancakes on Shrove Tuesday, crêpes are especially loved in the UK, France, and Belgium. These thin, delicate pancakes can be enjoyed with sweet or savoury fillings, making them a versatile indulgence ahead of Lent.
2. Krapfen — “Krahp-fen”
Also known as a Krapfen, Kreppel, and Berliner Pfannkuchen (“Berlin Pancake”), these small, round yeast doughnuts are deep-fried, filled with jam or cream, and dusted with powdered sugar or icing. They are a traditional Shrove Tuesday treat in Germany.
3. Pączki — “Ponch-kee”
A Polish pastry similar to a doughnut, pączki are deep-fried and often filled with jam or custard. Some recipes include a small amount of grain alcohol or vodka to prevent the dough from absorbing too much oil during frying. These rich, pillowy pastries are a staple on Shrove Tuesday in Poland.
4. Semla — “Sem-luh”
A Swedish pastry made from cardamom-flavoured wheat bread, filled with almond paste and whipped cream, and topped with powdered sugar. Originally soaked in warm milk, semla are now frequently consumed as a stand-alone dessert, although they were traditionally consumed on Shrove Tuesday.
5. Fastelavnsboller — “Fah-stuh-louns-bol-lur”
Popular in Denmark and Norway, fastelavnsboller are soft, round buns filled with cream, jam, or custard. They are traditionally eaten during Fastelavn, a pre-Lenten festival marking the end of winter and the beginning of Lent.
6. King Cake
While pancakes are the typical Shrove Tuesday food in most of the US, some states such as Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama celebrate with King Cake. This sweet, colourful, ring-shaped pastry is a Mardi Gras staple, often decorated in purple, green, and gold and sometimes containing a hidden figure inside.
7. Feijoada — “Fay-zhoo-ah-dah”
In Brazil, Shrove Tuesday is part of the vibrant Carnival celebrations, where families enjoy rich, hearty meals before Lent. One of the most traditional dishes is feijoada, a slow-cooked black bean and pork stew, often served with rice, collard greens, and orange slices.