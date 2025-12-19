A Paralympic hopeful from Gwynedd will be honoured in a new programme on S4C.
Cymry Waw! celebrates extraordinary people across Wales who are making a difference.
Among those is Elana Williams from Llanuwchllyn who was born with Cerebral Palsy.
Elan was determined that her diagnosis would not prevent her from chasing her dreams.
She is a Para-Dressage champion and currently ranks third in the world.
Her aim is to reach the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.
Elan said: “Having a relationship with the horse is one of the most important things, especially with dressage, it’s a bit like finding your soul mate, you know straight away if they’re your person.
“At school I could never play rugby or football with the other girls, so I did something different, still getting to be like everyone else, just in a different way, a cool way.”
Elan’s mother Ceris added: “When Elan is on the horse, that disability has gone, the horse has taken the disability.
“That’s where the flower began to bloom and [Elan] began to speak. It’s been a therapy that has given her something she’s fallen in love with.”
Cymry Waw! will air on S4C on tonight, Friday 19 December at 20.00 and will be available to watch on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.