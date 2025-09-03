“I’m really angry and frustrated by this situation. Finding out at 5pm, 14 hours before the kids catch the bus and begin a new school year, that they can no longer use that YP04 school bus to get to school and back, is an utter joke! They haven’t considered the children’s safety or wellbeing here, especially Penweddig pupils who now have an hour long bus journey and a mile walk to get to school hopefully on time. Penweddig pupils can’t make it home on the public buses or trains without being forced to hang around town for an hour or two, some of these children are just 11 and some have additional needs, the safeguarding of our children and their wellbeing have not been considered at all, it’s shameful. The fact that children from the Welsh medium school are at a disadvantage due to the bus routes, is also shameful when we’re trying to promote Welsh medium education. The stress this has caused us all as families over the past 24 hours has been totally avoidable, we all work, we all live busy lives and now, through no fault of our own, and without any notice, we all have to change our working patterns and daily lives to juggle and share our school run duties.