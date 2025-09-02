The leaders of Ceredigion and Powys County Councils have received a progress update on the Centre for Alternative Technology’s flagship capital development project, Cynefin, which is being supported by the Mid Wales Growth Deal.
During the visit to the centre near Machynlleth, councillors Bryan Davies and Jake Berriman met with CAT’s co-chief executive Eileen Kinsman to discuss recent milestones in the development of ‘Cynefin: Green Heart of Wales’.
The project aims to transform CAT’s facilities and strengthen its role as a nationally important centre for sustainability education, innovation and community action.
Cynefin seeks to support a just transition to a zero-carbon future through expanded access, collaboration and place-based sustainability education.
The visit included a guided tour of the site and a presentation outlining the project's outputs to date and its next steps.
Eileen said: "It was a pleasure to host the council leaders and share the exciting progress we are making with Cynefin. Their continued support is vital as we work to deliver a project that will benefit communities across Mid Wales and beyond."
The £25 million plans to transform the centre were first shortlisted in 2022 when the £110 million Mid Wales Growth Deal was announced.
CAT says the Cynefin development project is a major new initiative designed to enhance its site, facilities and impact - creating a vibrant hub for learning, innovation and community rooted in Welsh culture and landscape.
Supported by a combined commitment of £110m from UK and Welsh Governments to leverage further public and private investment, the Mid Wales Growth Deal aims to create long term jobs and increase productivity, playing a key role in catalysing economic recovery and growth across the region.
