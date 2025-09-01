An Aberystwyth woman who assaulted another woman has been handed a community order and restraining order.
Rowena O’Brien, of Top Flat, 4 Penmaesglas Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 28 August.
The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Rosemary Penny in Aberystwyth on 8 April this year.
Magistrates handed O’Brien a community order to include a 12 month drug rehabilitation and monitoring programme as well as up to 20 days of rehabilitation activities.
O’Brien was also handed a fine of £120 by magistrates and ordered to pay £50 in compensation to the victim.
O’Brien was also made the subject of a 12 month restraining order.
She must also pay £85 in costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.
