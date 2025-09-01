A man has been remanded in custody accused of engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour towards a woman in Aberystwyth.
Michael Tulip, now of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 28 August.
The 58-year-old is accused of repeatedly or continuously engaging in behaviour which was controlling or coercive towards Marie Anne Frayne in Aberystwyth over an extended eight month period between 1 January and 27 August this year.
Tulip is also charged with criminal damage by destroying a touch screen system belonging to Wales & West Housing between 1 and 9 July.
Tulip is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court on 29 September.
He was remanded in custody by magistrates until that hearing date.
