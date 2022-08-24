Parents left empty-handed despite queuing for hours for swimming lessons
PARENTS are “worried” for their children as only a handful of youngsters are able to get swimming lessons despite parent s queuing in the early hours of the morning.
Swimming pools and leisure centres were shut down during the pandemic with some acting as emergency field hospitals, and were only re-opened earlier this year despite other facilities in Wales re-opening in the middle of 2021.
A series of protests were held by parents throughout 2021 in a bid to re-open facilities.
Now that the swimming pool has re-opened at Plascrug Leisure Centre, parents were looking forward to starting their youngsters with swimming lessons.
However, only a handful of places were made available with reports of some parents queuing as early as 4.15am this morning outside Plascrug Leisure Centre to secure a swimming lesson spot.
One parent, who queued this morning outside Plascrug Leisure Centre, told the Cambrian News: “Our daughter was four when Covid hit and we hadn’t yet had chance to sign her up [for swimming lessons].
“Today was the first opportunity for children who weren’t already in lessons to join, and only 18 places were up for grabs.
“We were in the queue outside at 6.55 this morning [Wednesday].
“Staff came out very quickly to let us know all places had gone and we had to go home.
“We live by the sea.
“It’s not good enough to have a whole wave of children unable to swim.
“In two years, only 18 new children have been taken on to swimming lessons in stage 1.
“It’s not acceptable and I worry for my seven-year-old.”
Ceredigion County Council has been contacted for comment.
