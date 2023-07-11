Lampeter Chamber of Trade has warned that an increase in parking charges in county council owned car parks in the town is “driving people away.”
In an open letter to Ceredigion County Council’s Chief Executive Eifion Evans, Lampeter Chamber of Trade said that price hikes introduced in April as part of the county council’s latest budget are “too high for local people and visitors, and is having the effect of deterring people from visiting and shopping in Lampeter, and other towns in Ceredigion.”
In Lampeter it now costs £2.10 to park, a rise of more than 30 per cent from the previous £1.60.
The price hikes are replicated throughout Ceredigion.
In its open letter, the Chamber of Trade said: “Considering that the cost for two hours is £2.60, surely it would be more reasonable to have maintained the one-hour charge at £1.60.
“We would also prefer to have a short stay area in town which is free for two hours, so people who just need to collect something quickly have the option to do so without incurring charges.
“This is available in many towns in Ceredigion, such as Aberystwyth, Tregaron and Llandysul, so why is it not available in Lampeter and every town in our beautiful county?
“In these times of high cost of living we need to be supporting our community and encouraging visitors to feel welcome.
“We feel that these measures would actually increase the revenue to the county council and support our towns to thrive, rather than driving people away.”
The Chamber of Trade also raised concerns, echoed elsewhere in the county, that the parking machines installed in council owned car parks were “inefficient”, “defective” and “hard to use.”
Ceredigion County Council told the Cambrian News that “the income generated from the car parks contributes to their maintenance and management.”
“Should the Chambers of Trade, wish to provide free parking at the County Council’s pay and display car parks there are means to facilitate this,” a council spokesperson said.
“As well as paid for parking, at our pay and display car parks, settlements in Ceredigion, including Lampeter, benefit from free on-street parking.
“It is widely recognised that a variety of factors will influence where members of the public decide to visit.
“The County Council is very eager to work with all local stakeholders to ensure that Ceredigion retains and develops the very positive profile it deserves as a fantastic place to live and visit.
“Specifically in relation to Lampeter, an improvement that could generate trade in the town would be an easily accessible bus park and this may be something the Chamber of Trade want to think about and work with us to identify suitable locations and funding to support this idea.”