Part of four and Penny the dog rescued off mountain

Walking the group off the mountain through low cloud. View from below as Penny the dog is carried up the rock step ( Aberdyfi Search & Rescue )

Four walkers and a dog have been rescued off Cader Idris.

Shortly before 5pm on Wednesday, 2 March, Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Team was called out to help the party of “crag-fast walkers”. The group had set off from Minffordd car park at around lunchtime with the intention of reaching the summit.

They had opted to take the route known as the "Stone Chute" from Llyn Cau up to the ridge line, a steep and loose track that ends in a scramble up an awkward, steep and slippery rock step close to the rim of the cwm. Finding this last section well beyond their ability, and assuming this meant that they had lost the path, the group lost confidence and, with deteriorating weather and failing daylight, called for assistance.

The team was able to pinpoint the group’s position, and a small party was dispatched to help them off the mountain. They deployed via Llanfihangel-y-Pennant, making use of the farm tracks to drive close to Pencoed Barn, before transferring on to foot to reach the lost party.

“The group was located just below the "bad step" at the top of the stone chute path and, although a little cold and shaken by their experience, were still in good spirits,” a team spokesperson said.

“After being provided with warm drinks, food and warm, dry clothing, the walkers were assisted up the difficult section using a confidence rope along with assistance and encouragement from the rescue party.

“A secure harness was created for Penny the dog, who needed to be carried up this last section.

“Once on better ground, out of the wind and moving downhill again, the group started to warm up.