A partnership project between Barcud, the Care Society, Dyfed Powys Police, Probation Service and DDAS recently scooped the top award at the Wales Safer Communities Network awards.
The IOM housing project, a project funded by the Police Crime commissioner was lead by DI leon Lewis.
Barcud agreed to provide the accommodation with the support from Care Society.
IOM cohort members were referred in to the project and were made aware that this opportunity would provide them with independent living in a one bedroom flat with wrap around support from police, Probation, DDAS, Care Society and Barcud.
Short term tenancy to work towards finding and securing permanent accommodation.
The project has now been running for about four years with many success stories where it has proven to reduce or even in certain circumstance eradicate offending behaviour.
Eleri Jenkins, Director of Housing and Support at Barcud said: “This is a perfect example of agencies working together to create solutions and support for those in need.
"I am extremely proud of the work my colleagues at Barcud and The Care Society have achieved over the past four years and the longstanding partnerships and trust that have developed between the agencies over the years."