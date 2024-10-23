A man who died in a train crash has been named locally as Tudor Evans from Capel Dewi, Aberystwyth.
Mr Evans, who was in his 60s, died following the two-train collision near Llanbrynmair on Monday evening.
Four other people were seriously injured and 11 others needed hospital treatment in the collision, which is currently under investigation.
It has also been announced this evening that the Cambrian line between Machynlleth and Shrewsbury will remain closed until at least Friday.
An initial investigation of the track showed evidence that wheel/rail adhesion was relatively low, suggesting that the moving train may have entered into wheel slide when braking.
Network Rail and Transport for Wales said in a joint statement: “The Cambrian line between Machynlleth and Shrewsbury will remain closed until at least the end of Friday 25 October following a collision between two trains on Monday night.
“The incident is currently under investigation by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch and will move to a recovery operation to remove the affected trains over the coming days.
“Both TfW and Network Rail would like to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone in the local community for the overwhelming level of support they have provided during this difficult incident.
“A replacement bus operation will remain in place calling at all stations on the route and customers should check before they travel and allow for journeys to take longer than usual.
“Services between Machynlleth and Pwllheli/Aberystwyth and between Shrewsbury and Birmingham International will continue to run as planned.”