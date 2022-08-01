Paul honoured to be named Tenant of the Year
PAUL Clasby, chair of Barcud’s Monitoring Group, has won the TPAS Cymru Tenant of the Year Award for 2022 at a prestigious ceremony in Cardiff.
The award is presented to a tenant who has gone over and above the call of duty with tenant engagement, scrutiny and support within the housing sector.
Paul, from Llanarth, has been a member of the former Tai Ceredigion Monitoring Group since 2012 and continues his commitment to tenants’ rights with the Barcud Monitoring Group following the merger of Tai Ceredigion and Mid-Wales Housing in 2020.
The award serves as acknowledgement for all of Paul’s hard work with the monitoring group supporting Barcud tenants and staff.
Paul said: “I am honoured to have been awarded the TPAS Cymru Tenant of the Year award and I believe every tenant who donates their time freely for their fellow tenants is equally deserving of this award.
“Thank you to Barcud for providing me with the opportunities, support and encouragement, and for their nomination.
“A special thanks to the director of housing and support, Eleri Jenkins and senior tenant involvement officer, Sue Thomas for their unwavering support over the past 10 years.
“They have been there for me through both good and bad times, and I can’t thank them enough.
“I would also like to thank my wife Anita for her continued support and encouragement.”
After the constraints of Covid, it was great that Paul was able to attend in person and enjoy the well-deserved praise.
You can find out more about what Paul has done by visiting the TPAS Cymru website and reading the ‘Good Practice Guide’.
