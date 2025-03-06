The budget for the coming year, 2025-26 has been approved by Pembrokeshire County Council - and with a 9.35% increase agreed, the Local Authority’s leader Cllr Jon Harvey said that the hike was the only way to ‘protect the vital services’ communities rely on, while also recognising the ‘very real cost-of-living’ pressures faced by families in Pembrokeshire every single day.
Councillors voted on the proposed budget, including a Council Tax increase of 9.35% or £2.71 per week for a Band D property, at a meeting today (Thursday, March 6).
The coming financial year includes a funding gap of £27 million, which will be met by a combination of budget savings, an increase in Council Tax and use of Council Tax premiums.
The most significant cost pressure for the 2025-26 budget is demand and complexity of care for Social Care across both Adult and Children’s Services, with a projected total increase in pressure of £25.6m representing 58.9% of the total Council Service pressures for 2025-26.
Cabinet Member for Corporate Finance and Efficiencies Cllr Joshua Beynon, said: “I want to reassure residents that this budget has been set with your needs and priorities at the forefront.
“Pembrokeshire, like all local authorities, faces significant challenges and increasing demands on key service areas. But we are determined to navigate them in a way that safeguards our communities and ensures we continue to deliver for Pembrokeshire.”
Leader of the Council, Cllr Jon Harvey said: “Setting a balanced budget is a legal requirement and is the responsibility of Council, not Cabinet. When I was elected to the role of Leader last May, I made reference to the fact that I wished to build as much consensus as possible within the Chamber.
“This budget highlights that by working together to identify common aims and objectives, we can achieve an agreed outcome.
“As we are all too aware, the pressures across Welsh local government services are immense.
“In light of the challenges we've faced in recent years and continue to face, this budget will help us to avoid devastating, deeply unpopular cuts to services. It’s the only way we can protect the vital services our community relies on, while laying the groundwork for a sustainable, thriving future for Pembrokeshire.
“In approving this budget we have sought to find a delicate balance between safeguarding our future and recognising the very real cost-of-living pressures faced by families in Pembrokeshire every single day.
“I became a Councillor to improve peoples lives, to help those in need and to support those who are struggling.
“Those of us that represent wards with high levels of social deprivation will only know too well how much our residents rely upon the services provided by the Council. This budget will support those in our communities that need our services most, whether this is our school children, vulnerable children and our elderly residents.
“Finally, I would like to thank the Finance Team and the Cabinet Member for Finance for all the hard work they have put in over many months on the budget proposals, to ensure we are best positioned to face the challenges ahead.”
Cllr Huw Murphy added: “On becoming Independent Group leader with Cllr Anji Tinley elected Deputy we released a statement that as a Group of Independent Councillors we would be critical friends to the Administration, and neither would we "oppose for the sake of opposition" and this can be clearly evidenced over the last 10 months within Council.
“We also stated that the Independent Group would challenge decisions which might have a negative impact on residents and where possible present alternative options. The recent budget setting is a testament to the integrity of the Independent Group where on Feb 20th we prevented a possible Council Tax of 9.85% by adjourning a meeting of Council to await a final financial settlement from WG.
“The Independent Group then prepared & submitted an alternative budget offering a lower Council Tax of 9.35% along with fewer cuts in services, which passed today (at Full Council).
“The decision of Cabinet in supporting the alternative budget rather than opposing it is to be welcomed where the (vast) majority of Councillors accepted the need to discharge their statutory duties where political tribalism was set aside for the good of our residents is welcomed as progressive and mature politics on a very difficult subject, namely Council Tax.
“No Tax rise is welcomed but today was a balance of offering a lower Council Tax whilst recognising the need to find appropriate reductions in certain service areas.
“Moving forward there is much work to be done within Pembrokeshire and further afield in Cardiff & London to secure adequate funding to provide services Pembrokeshire residents deserve.
“As a Group of Independent Councillors, we will continue to work hard for all Pembrokeshire residents in raising their concerns and holding the Administration to account.”
Opposing the council tax hike, Cllr Rhys Jordan of th Conservative group stated: “I’m deeply sorry that residents must shoulder yet another council tax rise.
“Along with Cllrs Aled Thomas, Claire George, Di Clements, Mark Carter, Jonathan Grimes, Steve Yelland, Nick Neumann, Danny Young, David Bryan, David Howlett, Mike Stoddart, and Viv Stoddart, I voted against it, believing the council should focus on better financial management instead.Despite our opposition, the increase was approved.
“We will continue to challenge unnecessary spending and push for a fairer approach. If you have concerns, please reach out.”