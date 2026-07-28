A former Spar “in urgent need of repairs” at the centre of a village in Gwynedd will be given a new lease of life after plans to turn into a shop, a café and a chip shop were approved.
Gwynedd Council planning officers have given the green light to develop the former Glynllifon Stores on High Street, Nefyn into three separate units.
The units will include a shop, a café and a chip shop.
The building in Nefyn has seen a number of uses over the years, including being used as a Spar shop.
It is currently empty and in “urgent need of repair”, planning documents said.
The application also says that the proposal “seeks to enhance the existing use of the unit in the town centre thus making effective and efficient use of an existing resource”.
“The location of the unit in the town centre also means that those visiting would be able to do so by a choice of different means of transport, bus and car thus supporting overall objectives of sustainable development,” documents added.
“The proposed change of use is also in a location where one trip can serve more than one purpose.”
Planning documents said that the development “will not involve significant external changes as the shop front windows are already in place”.
Gwynedd council planning officers said that the development would “contribute positively to improving and regenerating the visual amenities of the high street.”
“Due to a number of empty units on the main street of Nefyn, the street has had a rather bleak impression recently,” the officers report said.
“The proposal would re-establish a commercial use that has been closed for over a decade which is to be preferred.”
The plans were approved subject to conditions by Cyngor Gwynedd planning officers under delegated powers.
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