An application over a disputed footpath in a popular Pen Llŷn village, which locals claim to have walked for generations, has won support.
Gwynedd planning committee agreed that a submission calling for a “definitive map modification order” over the coastal route from Nefyn town down to the harbour should be permitted.
The application was made under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 to register the public footpath on the Definitive Map.
Cllr Gruffydd Williams made the application in 2018, before an amended application was submitted in 2021.
At the planning meeting on Monday, 13 January, the committee was warned there was “a real risk” if approved that the matter could be appealed and go to a public inquiry, potentially leading to “many thousands” of pounds in costs to the council to defend.
The submission had been supported by 28 “statements of evidence” which described the public’s use of the route dating from the present day as far back as the 1930s.
Citing the council’s reasons against the application, an officer said a section had “no boundaries” and as such “it does not exist in an identifiable way.”
Different parts of the route, and different areas of the beach, were also used during the rise and fall of the tide, the meeting heard.
The council also claimed the route had only been used by owners of boats and beach huts, with no link to a highway or public access at one point.
He said the public “must demonstrate they have used the route unchallenged for a period of 20 years,” and to “make a case” it was also necessary to establish a date when the route came into use.
The recommendation was that it was “essential” to refuse.
Local member Cllr Rhys Tudor presented black and white images of Nefyn showing the footpath.
“It’s been in historic use over a long period of time, with many people using the path since they were children,” he said.
The amount of evidence provided also showed “the great interest” by locals over the disputed route, he said.
“You can see on the photos, people have long been walking along following the edge of houses and sea wall.
“In parts it is very narrow, and when the tide is high, people do walk along the walls in front of the houses,” he said.
He also cited property owners who said they had “never taken any steps to prevent the public from using the path,” and he challenged the argument against the public access point.
Council solicitor Dafydd Jones said: “We recommend you should refuse, it’s entirely your decision, but we will lose in an investigation, possibly, and there could be a substantial claim for costs.
“It could run into many thousands, possibly tens of thousands, putting services at risk.”
A vote to go with the recommendation to reject failed.
A second, to approve putting the route on the definitive map as a public footpath in the town of Nefyn, was successful.
The application passed, seven in favour, five against.