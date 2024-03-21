Drawing on the help of Aberystwyth University’s ACV (Aberystwyth Conservation Volunteers) student volunteer group, working with local contractors and Ceredigion County Council with the advice of local conservation expert, Chloe Griffiths, the encroaching gorse has been successfully cleared. This has not only revealed the ditches and banks of the hillfort in all their glory but also improves the condition of the rare coastal acid grassland habitat on the hill summit.