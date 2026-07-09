Staff and pupils at Ysgol Penglais in Aberystwyth are aiming to raise £10,000 for cancer charities through a sponsored walk.
On Thursday, 16 July, all staff and pupils will walk 10km to raise money for Latch and the Teenage Cancer Trust.
School head, Mair Hughes, said: "At Ysgol Penglais, we pride ourselves on being a close and supportive community. On 16th July, we are coming together to make a difference in a truly meaningful way.
"Two of our pupils are currently undergoing cancer treatment, and we want to show them, and others affected by this illness, that they are not facing it alone.
"As a school, we support them and others by raising money for Latch and Teenage Cancer Trust, organisations that provide essential support, care, and hope to young people who are battling cancer.
"To raise funds, every member of staff and all students will take part in a 10 km walk around the school fields, demonstrating our commitment and unity.
"Our collective goal is to raise £10,000 for these charities. "The day will be more than just a walk, it will be a celebration of community spirit.
"We will be hosting a variety of fun activities to bring everyone together, raise additional funds, and create a positive, uplifting atmosphere for all involved.
"Every donation, no matter how small, will make a real difference. Your support will help fund vital services, support research, and provide care for individuals and families going through some of the hardest moments of their lives. Please help us reach our target and show our pupils that they have a whole community behind them.
"Let’s walk together. Let’s support together. Let’s make a difference together."
You can donate to the 10k for £10k challenge by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/10k-for-10k-pnqvj which has already raised nearly £2,000.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.