News today confirms the 15 towns shortlisted for the 2028 title, narrowed down from almost 400 entries.
Two Welsh towns are still in with the chance, Pontypridd and Port Talbot, knocking out many other Welsh towns that also threw their weight into campaigns for the title.
UK Department for Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Lisa Nandy said: “I want to say a massive congratulations to the fifteen shortlisted towns and I wish them luck in the next round of the competition.
“The fact that we received so many applications just goes to show how proud people are of their towns.
“When I launched this competition, I wanted to shine a light on our amazing towns all across the UK and the huge contribution they make to our national life.
“I am so glad that so many towns have applied and I hope each and every town, whether they have been shortlisted or not, is incredibly proud of the work they have done to champion their local community.”
Responding to the news, a spokesperson for the Machynlleth campaign described the process as “unifying”, and will now offer their support to the competing Welsh towns, adding: “Throughout this process we have been struck by the sheer amount of incredible local talent we have in this town, people giving their time and creativity to make these events happen, year after year.”
The shortlisted towns are:
· Small towns: Ilfracombe, Isle of Bute, Lerwick, Sandown, Strabane, and Stockton Town Centre Ward
· Medium towns: Corby, Great Yarmouth, Leith, Pontypridd, and Port Talbot
· Large towns: Basildon, Birkenhead, Grimsby and Rotherham
These towns will recieve £60,0000 each to develop full bids, with finalists selected from each category and an overall winner announced in early 2027.
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