There is the possibility (weather depending) of a joint shore-based demonstration involving the RNLI lifeboat and lifeguards, showcasing how RNLI teams work together during operations. Visitors will also be able to attend a beach safety talk and pick up vital advice to help them stay safe around the coast this summer. As part of the celebrations, RNLI lifeguards are also marking 25 years since the beginning of the lifeguard service.