Aberystwyth RNLI is to open its doors to the local community and visitors later this month for its annual open day.
The day, packed full of family-friendly activities at the boathouse on the harbour, will take place on Saturday 25 July from 11am to 3pm.
The event will offer an opportunity for people of all ages to meet RNLI volunteers, learn about water safety and get a closer look at the lifesaving work carried out by both the lifeboat station volunteers and RNLI lifeguards.
Visitors can enjoy a range of attractions throughout the day, including the popular RNLI mascot Stormy Stan, an inflatable Shannon class lifeboat, children's activities, treasure island-themed fun, and refreshments including tea, coffee and cake. The station shop will also be open, offering RNLI gifts and souvenirs.
The day will feature displays of both lifeboat and lifeguard equipment, giving visitors a chance to see the specialist kit used to help keep people safe at sea and on the beach.
There is the possibility (weather depending) of a joint shore-based demonstration involving the RNLI lifeboat and lifeguards, showcasing how RNLI teams work together during operations. Visitors will also be able to attend a beach safety talk and pick up vital advice to help them stay safe around the coast this summer. As part of the celebrations, RNLI lifeguards are also marking 25 years since the beginning of the lifeguard service.
Heather Crump, Aberystwyth RNLI Fundraising Chair said: “Our Open Day is a fantastic opportunity for people to come along, meet our volunteers and lifeguards, and find out more about the RNLI's lifesaving work.
“We have a great range of activities planned for all the family and we're looking forward to welcoming the community to the station for what promises to be an enjoyable and informative day.”
Admission to the event is free and everyone is welcome.
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