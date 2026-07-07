Real ale, steam trains and live music come together this August at Talyllyn Railway’s Summer Beer Festival.
The three-day festival (7-9 August) is free to attend and will feature a carefully selected range of real ales, ciders and gin, alongside evening entertainment and freshly prepared food.
While the festival is based at Tywyn Wharf, organisers want visitors to make the most of the occasion with a Talyllyn Explorer Day Rover, allowing unlimited travel aboard the historic steam railway throughout the day.
Passengers can journey through Fathew Valley to Abergynolwyn before returning to the festival.
“Our Summer Beer Festivals are always a highlight of the season, bringing together great local ales, fantastic food, live entertainment, and the unique atmosphere of the Talyllyn Railway,” said Lorraine Simkiss, General Manager – Commercial.
“They're a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the railway in a different way, whether you're a long-time supporter, a real ale enthusiast, or visiting us for the first time.
“These events are only possible thanks to the hard work and enthusiasm of our volunteers and staff, as well as the support of our brewery partners and local suppliers. We look forward to welcoming everyone for a memorable weekend of heritage steam, excellent beer, and good company in the beautiful surroundings of Tywyn."
Festival-goers can sample real ales from Wales and Shropshire, as well as ciders and gin.
King's Café will serving evening meals on Friday and Saturday, with Fish and Chip Night on Friday and a summer barbecue on Saturday.
Saturday evening sees live performances from The Sunshine Band and Totaleigh Music, who will take to the stage from around 6.30pm.
Talyllyn Railway, the world's first preserved railway, continues to attract visitors from across the UK and around the world, combining historic steam locomotives with one of the most scenic railway journeys in Wales.
For information and tickets, visit www.talyllyn.co.uk.
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