A new path has been created in Parc Natur Penglais following funding from the Ceredigion Local Nature Partnership.
The path will be officially opened by the new Mayor of Aberystwyth, Cllr Maldwyn Pryse, at 11am on Saturday 18 May.
Due to the two wildfires that broke out last summer, the lower quarry area of Parc Natur Penglais was badly damaged.
The Parc Natur Penglais Support Group met and discussed how they could use the opportunity to build a path so that people can enjoy the beautiful views seen from this inaccessible area of the Parc.
Cllr Alun Williams, Deputy Leader of Ceredigion County Council and Aberystwyth councillor, said: “After the serious fire last year, during which local residents had to be evacuated, we saw an opportunity to improve the area for the community as well as help prevent further outbreaks during hot weather.
"The building of this path has come together extraordinarily quickly due to the wonderful work of a large team of local volunteers with financial assistance from the County Council. The new winding path opens up a previously inaccessible area of the parc and gives a wonderful picturesque view over the town whilst hopefully providing a firebreak to prevent any future fires from spreading.”
The grant funding obtained from the Ceredigion Local Nature Partnership has enabled volunteers from the local community and students from the Aberystwyth Conservation Volunteers to participate in creating the new path.
The group were able to work under the direction of local contractor Peter Drake for a total of about 350 hours to create a route that winds through the spoil heaps of the old quarry.
The new path forms a sign-posted loop from the main path from Coopers Corner up into Bluebell Woods with relatively easy gradients.