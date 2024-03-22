A group of Penglais school children have organised a quiz and curry night at the school to raise money for them to go on a month-long expedition to Kenya this summer.
The group of nine school children aged 14-15 hosted the event on Friday, 15 March and brought 75 people to take part.
One of the children’s mums, Sally Bathurst, said: “It was a great night, we had around 75 people and nine quiz teams, the room was full.”
The children, who each took a turn hosting the quiz and asking a variety of themed questions, also organised a three course meal for the night’s attendees.
The three course meal came with starters and desserts that had been made by the children themselves. Local Indian restaurants Shilam Tandoori and Borth Tandoori donated food they had prepared for the night’s main course.
In total, the event raised £1,347, bringing each of the nine children closer to the £4000 they each need to raise by the summer in order to go on the expedition to Kenya.
The money will go towards paying for flights, accommodation, insurance as well as the food and equipment they will use during the four week expedition.
If they do raise the funds, they will set off with one of their teachers in July to spend a month in the East African country. While there, they will help build a school, and learn about sustainable farming. They will also be travelling alongside a local tribe to learn about women's rights and supporting girls getting into school.
Sally Bathurst said: “Thank you to everyone for your support. The staff at Penglais school were very helpful, one of their teachers, Mr Rudge, put a presentation together for the quiz. Miss Erica Hughes, who’s going to Kenya with the children, was amazing too. We’re very grateful to both restaurants for donating the main course.
“The children haven’t raised everything they need yet, but they’re certainly getting there. We have plenty more events being organised for the upcoming months.”